State alleges LA court system violated COVID-19 safety

Posted at 12:28 PM, Jul 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-08 15:28:28-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — State workplace safety officials plan to fine the Los Angeles County Superior Court system more than $25,000 for alleged violations involving the COVID-19 pandemic.

The system shut down all but the most essential services at the onset of the pandemic in early 2020 but resumed many in-person proceedings in the final months of the year.

About 16 interpreters were exposed to COVID-19 and one died in January 2021, followed by two other court employees that same month and another interpreter in February.

The Los Angeles Times says Cal/OSHA found three violations. The court system disputes the violations and plans to appeal.

