State audit slams California's online community college

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California lawmaker is calling for the state’s new fully online community college to be shut down after an audit found that just 12 of its 900-plus students graduated in its first year and more than 40% dropped out.

The San Francisco Chronicle says the findings about Calbright College were reported to the Legislature by the state auditor on Tuesday.

Assemblyman Jose Medina of Riverside says Calbright has failed. Proposed legislation would eliminate the school at the end of the 2022-23 academic year.

Calbright was intended as a way to efficiently reach more people for less money.