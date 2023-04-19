State officials discuss voting rights for incarcerated people

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — There are more than 140,000 people incarcerated in California's state prisons. About 8,500 of them are in prisons in Kern County. These numbers are in addition to the populations of the 13 federal prisons across the state. Currently, none of these incarcerated people are allowed to vote under the state constitution. This has been California law since 1866.

An amendment to the state constitution has now been proposed that would allow incarcerated people in state and federal prisons in California to vote in elections. The question at the center of the discussion: Is voting a right or a privilege?

Election Committee Chair and author of the proposed amendment, Assemblymember Isaac Bryan of Los Angeles, says that having voting rights connects those who are incarcerated to the larger community they will eventually return to. The more invested they are through voting, the more likely they will be to integrate back into society in a positive manner and not re-offend.

Bryan also points to the rates of Black and Latino people who are incarcerated and argues the role one's community plays in these rates.

"We fought for voting rights, and voting rights are only rights if they are endowed to all citizens of our country, not just the ones who haven't grown up in communities that have been left out of the social contract, communities that have lower life expectancy, fewer schools, lower public health infrastructures," said Bryan.

Many people showed up or called in to the meeting to express their support or opposition to the proposal. That division was also felt among the assemblymembers, with Vice Chair Tom Lackey from Palmdale arguing that enfranchising the incarcerated dismisses victims' rights.

"Prisoners should not be voting from their cells. I believe in the bipartisan way our body has been working together to reform our criminal justice system, like full reintegration and building valuable skills," said Lackey. "But voting from their cells is a step too far in the wrong direction because it completely dismisses the fact that they chose to commit a crime."

The hearing ended with a 5 to 2 vote in favor of advancing the proposed amendment. The matter now advances to the Committee on Appropriations. If that committee approves it by at least two-thirds, it will then be placed on the 2024 ballot for voters to decide.