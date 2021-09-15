Watch
State reprimands Los Angeles judge over online postings

Posted at 5:15 PM, Sep 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-14 20:15:15-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A state watchdog agency has reprimanded a Los Angeles County judge for making online postings that appeared to support positions on gun control, Black Lives Matter and the recall of county District Attorney George Gascón.

The San Francisco Chronicle says the state Commission on Judicial Performance issued a public admonishment Tuesday of Superior Court Judge Michael O’Gara. The commission said his comments and “likes" on Facebook and Twitter “gave the appearance of bias,” were undignified and “appeared to espouse partisan and controversial viewpoints."

The Chronicle says the judge declined to comment.

