State to investigate death of bystander in deputy shooting

Posted at 11:45 AM, Feb 20, 2022
LOS ANGELES (AP) — State prosecutors will investigate the killing of a man outside a Southern California home where a holed-up gunman was shot by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies.

A sheriff’s special enforcement team went into the home in Norwalk after a standoff early Friday and arrested the gunman inside. Deputies also found an unidentified 67-year-old man lying in the yard of the house with trauma wounds to his upper torso. He died at the scene.

Authorities did not say whether the gunman was suspected in the man’s death.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta’s office announced Friday night that it was launching an independent investigation.

