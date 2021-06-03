Watch
State worker union OKs $1 million to fight Newsom recall

Eric Risberg/AP
FILE - In this Friday, May 22, 2020, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville, Calif. A federal appeals court has denied a Southern California church's request to overturn the state's coronavirus restrictions barring worship services indoors during the coronavirus pandemic. The Sacramento Bee says Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, ruling by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals leaves the door open for addressing Gov. Gavin Newsom administration's limits on church attendance if a California county is in a less-restrictive COVID-19 tier. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, Pool, File)
Gavin Newsom
Posted at 1:45 PM, Jun 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-03 16:45:33-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's largest state worker union has approved a $1 million donation to help Gov. Gavin Newsom fight the expected recall.

The SEIU Local 1000's board of directors approved the donation Wednesday in an emergency meeting. It follows a union election that saw longtime President Yvonne Walker defeated by union member Richard Louis Brown. He doesn't support Newsom due to state worker pay cuts imposed last year.

Brown is set to take office later in June.

The donation further solidifies organized labor support behind Newsom as he faces a fight to keep his job. An election date hasn't been set.

