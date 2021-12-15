Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

States to sign voluntary cutbacks of Colorado River water

items.[0].image.alt
John Locher/AP
A buoy rests on the ground at a closed boat ramp on Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area near Boulder City, Nev., on Aug. 13, 2021. To help stave off another round of mandatory cutbacks, water leaders for Arizona, Nevada and California are preparing to sign an agreement on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, that would voluntarily reduce water to the lower Colorado River basin states by 500,000 acre-feet for both 2022 and 2023.
Colorado River Cutbacks
Posted at 7:53 AM, Dec 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-15 10:53:58-05

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Negotiators for California, Arizona and Nevada are expected to sign an agreement Wednesday to voluntarily reduce their use of Colorado River water by 500,000 acre-feet in 2022 and 2023 to help stave off another round of mandatory cutbacks.

This year, Lake Mead dropped below 1,070 feet of elevation, triggering the first federal federal water shortage on the Colorado River, and with it, mandatory cutbacks in Arizona, Nevada and Mexico.

Voluntary reductions are expected to delay even wider mandatory cutbacks in future years.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
23ABC Holiday Extravaganza

23ABC Holiday Extravaganza