Steve Hilton advances to California governor's general election, will face Xavier Becerra

CALIFORNIA - (KERO) — Republican Steve Hilton has advanced to the general election for California governor, making the case that the state needs new leadership following more than 15 years of Democratic dominance, per the Associated Press.

Hilton will face Democrat Xavier Becerra in November. Becerra, a former state attorney general and Biden administration health secretary, was previously determined by The Associated Press to have won enough votes to advance.

The outcome means Democratic candidate Tom Steyer did not qualify for the November election.

Hilton faces a challenging electorate, as California has nearly twice as many registered Democrats as Republicans. If elected, he would be the first GOP candidate to win statewide office since 2006.

"My mission is clear: to go to Sacramento, clean up the corruption, cut your costs, help your business, and fix our schools," Hilton said.

Hilton also took aim at his opponent.

"Xavier Becerra is the ultimate career politician. After 36 years in the political machine, his policies gave California the highest poverty rate, the highest unemployment rate, and the highest cost of living in America. Now he promises 'no change' to those policies," Hilton said.

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