Stolen Kern County semi leads authorities on chase in Los Angeles

According to ABC7 in Los Angeles a semi-truck that was stolen out of Kern County is leading police on chase near the Angeles National Forest.
ABC7
Posted at 3:15 PM, Nov 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-03 18:15:43-04

"The slow-moving chase is happening along the 5 Freeway, heading southbound. The driver was in the Newhall area just before 3 p.m. Shortly after, the driver was seen placing a piece of a paper on the windshield with some sort of message, though it's unclear what he or she was attempting to relay."

This is a developing story. More information as it becomes available.

