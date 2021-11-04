Watch
Stolen truck standoff snarls Orange County freeway traffic

AP
Posted at 10:09 AM, Nov 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-04 13:09:50-04

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — The driver of an allegedly stolen truck has surrendered to Southern California authorities after an hours-long pursuit and standoff on a freeway. The man emerged from the cab of the big rig around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, about a dozen hours after the incident began.

The pursuit started shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday and finally ended up on Hwy. 55 in Orange County after spike strips blew out the truck's tires, snarling morning rush hour traffic.

A police SWAT team eventually surrounded the truck.

