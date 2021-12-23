Watch
Storm brings slide, flood, avalanche worries to California

Jeff Chiu/AP
A pedestrian walks with an umbrella outside of the Chase Center in San Francisco, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Rain and snow showers fell on Northern California on Wednesday in the first wave of a wet weather pattern that is expected to spread throughout the state and last through Christmas into next week, forecasters said.
California Storms
Posted at 10:33 AM, Dec 23, 2021
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Residents of several Southern California mountain and canyon communities are being urged to voluntarily leave their homes because of possible mud and debris flows from potentially heavy rain starting late Thursday.

The evacuation warnings are posted in parts of Orange and San Bernardino counties where rains are expected to be fed by an atmospheric river.

The National Weather Service has also issued advisories for minor flooding of roadways and low-lying areas in counties around San Francisco Bay, and an avalanche warning has been issued for eastern Sierra Nevada backcountry areas in Mono and Inyo counties.

