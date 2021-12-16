Watch
Storm shuts down Interstate 5 in Northern California

Peter Morning/MMSA via AP
In this photo provided by Mammoth Mountain Ski Area, MMSA, a sign warns motorists that chains are required as snow continues falling in Mammoth Mountain in Mammoth Lakes, Calif., early Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. Another storm is pushing into California as the state cleans up from a powerful weather system that coated mountains with much-needed snow and set rainfall records in the drought-stricken state. Wednesday's storm is expected to mostly impact Northern California.
Posted at 7:43 AM, Dec 16, 2021
REDDING, Calif. (AP) — Heavy snow, blizzard conditions and stuck vehicles caused a lengthy shutdown of the West Coast’s major interstate in Northern California as the latest of back-to-back storms pushed through.

Interstate 5 was closed north of Redding on Wednesday afternoon and the California Department of Transportation's website shows it has yet to reopen early Thursday. Redding is about 200 miles north of San Francisco.

The Oregon Department of Transportation tweeted Wednesday evening that, at the request of Caltrans, it closed southbound I-5 at Ashland. Winter storm warnings or advisories are expected to remain in effect through midmorning Thursday in parts of Northern California, Oregon and Nevada, followed by lingering rain and snow showers.

