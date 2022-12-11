Storms touch ground across California

(KERO) — Back to back winter storms are hitting most of the country and the first system is making a significant impact in California.

This week up to five feet of snow was expected in the Sierra Nevada.

Meanwhile, in Lake Tahoe winds have been so fierce that a ski lift at a resort was forced to shut down.

Those winds and heavy rains across Northern California also left an estimated 76 thousand people without power this weekend. One woman in that area even witnessed a power-line falling during heavy downpour.

Sacramento is also seeing harsh winds with the latest reported at 50 miles per hour. And in Los Angeles, a cliff partially collapsed due to a landslides, although there were no injuries.

In the meantime, PG&E says it is using an 'all hands on deck' approach in response to the storm.