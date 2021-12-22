Watch
Stormy weather means rainy, snowy California Christmas

Jeff Chiu/AP
FILE - A pedestrian carries an umbrella while looking toward the skyline from Dolores Park in San Francisco on Dec. 13, 2021. California is facing a stormy holiday week, with heavy mountain snowfall and widespread rain elsewhere. Forecasters say successive waves of precipitation moving into Northern California from Tuesday through Sunday afternoon will coat parts of the Sierra Nevada with 1 to 5 feet of snow and possibly up to 8 feet at higher elevations. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Posted at 10:17 PM, Dec 21, 2021
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The first in a predicted series of storms is entering California, bringing the likelihood of a rainy and snowy Christmas.

Forecasters say a storm is moving into Northern California and could bring up to an inch of rain Wednesday but it's moving slowly and won't reach the south until Thursday.

The National Weather Service says the north and south both could see up to 3 inches of rain through Christmas while the mountains could see heavier rain and perhaps as much as 8 to 10 feet of snow at higher elevations of the Sierra Nevada.

