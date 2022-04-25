Watch
Struggling Marymount California University to close

Posted at 7:02 AM, Apr 25, 2022
RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. (AP) — Trustees have announced that Marymount California University, a half-century-old private Catholic institution, will close this summer.

A statement says the university located on the Palos Verdes Peninsula south of Los Angeles has been struggling in recent years due to declining enrollment, rising costs and the coronavirus pandemic.

The university has 500 full-time students and 140 full-time staff. The university says classes will conclude with the end of the summer term in August.

In the meantime, Marymount will work on transitioning students to other colleges and universities for the fall semester and find new work for faculty and staff.

