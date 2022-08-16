Student disarmed after pulling out gun at California school

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — A student was taken into custody after pulling out a loaded gun during a fight Monday at a central California high school, authorities said.

The fight broke out during lunch at Lincoln High School in Stockton, police said in a statement.

“During the fight, a student pulled out a loaded handgun. After a brief struggle, a Stockton Police School Resource Officer disarmed the student and was able to take him into custody,” the statement said.

Two students received minor injuries, officials said.

Stockton police officers remained on campus during the investigation.