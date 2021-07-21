Study: 1 in 3 Californians can't meet basic daily needs

(KERO) — According to a study by the United Way, California families are struggling to meet the most basic daily needs.

In the study "Struggling to Move Up: The Real Cost Measure in California 2021,' the organization determined that 1 in 3 families struggle financially to meet daily needs such as child care, rent and housing, transportation and healthcare. In addition, the study found that the situation affects Latino and Black households at a much higher rate.

The study goes on to show that "the share of families that struggle financially is 250 percent higher in California than what is factored in the federal government’s measure. It amounts to 3.5 million families who are unable to meet basic needs" in the state.

“This study shows that many more California working families struggle to meet living costs than official estimates, and identifies significant gaps between what it costs for families and their children to live with dignity and what they actually earn,” said Peter Manzo, President & CEO of United Ways of California. “This new perspective should be the yardstick by which we set our priorities, and the study is a wake-up call to local community partners, civic leaders, the business sector, and elected officials that so much more needs to be done to help families not just survive but actually thrive.”

The study shows that the cost of living for a family of four (defined as two adults, one pre-schooler and one school-aged child) in Los Angeles County is over $95,000 and over $77,000 for a similar family in Sacramento County. In comparison, the federal government says families would only need to make $26,500 to be categorized as not living in poverty.

The study is based on the U.S. Census Bureau’s Community Survey data from 2014 through 2019.

Other Key Findings of the Study: