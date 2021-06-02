Watch
Study: California fire killed 10% of world’s redwood trees

Tony Caprio/AP
FILE - In this April 22, 2021, file photo, provided by the National Park Service, shows a smoldering tree in Sequoia National Park, Calif. The giant sequoia was found smoldering and smoking in an area of the park burned by the 2020 Castle Fire. At least a tenth of the world's mature giant sequoias were destroyed by a single California wildfire that tore through the southern Sierra Nevada last year, according to a draft report prepared by scientists with the National Park Service. (Tony Caprio/National Park Service via AP, File)
Posted at 12:08 PM, Jun 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-02 15:08:36-04

SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — A draft study says at least a tenth of the world’s mature giant sequoias were destroyed by a single California wildfire that tore through the southern Sierra Nevada last year.

The Visalia Times-Delta obtained a copy of the report that describes catastrophic destruction from the Castle Fire in Sequoia National Park.

Researchers used satellite imagery to determine that up to 10,000 redwoods perished. The study’s author cautions that the numbers are preliminary and the research has yet to be peer-reviewed.

Next week, scientists will hike to the groves that experienced the most fire damage for the first time since the ashes settled.

