Study to target health impact of massive California gas leak

Dean Musgrove/AP
FILE - Crews from SoCalGas and outside experts work on a relief well to be connected to a leaking well at the Aliso Canyon facility above the Porter Ranch area of Los Angeles, on Dec. 9. 2015. Los Angeles County public health officials are seeking independent researchers to study the short- and long-term effects of the nation's largest known natural gas leak on the health of people who lived in nearby communities. The county Department of Public Health announced the request for proposals in a statement Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. (Dean Musgrove/Los Angeles Daily News via AP, Pool, File)
Posted at 2:47 PM, Jan 19, 2022
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County public health officials are seeking independent researchers to study the short- and long-term effects of the nation’s largest-known natural gas leak on the health of people who lived in nearby communities.

The county Department of Public Health announced the request for proposals in a statement Tuesday.

Thousands of families were sickened and had to leave their homes due to the 2015 blowout at Southern California Gas Co.’s gas storage facility in the Santa Susana Mountains on the northern edge of Los Angeles.

More than 100,000 tons of methane gas were released into residential communities surrounding the facility over 111 days.

