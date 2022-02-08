Watch
SportsSuper Bowl

Actions

Super Bowl's return provides boost to hard-hit LA businesses

items.[0].image.alt
Kyusung Gong/AP
FILE - This is a general overall interior view of SoFi Stadium as the Los Angeles Rams takes on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. A late-season surge in COVID-19 cases had the NFL in 2021 looking a lot like 2020, when the coronavirus led to significant disruptions, postponements and changing protocols. The emerging omicron variant figures to play a role all the way through the playoffs, including the Super Bowl in Los Angeles, where California has always been aggressive with policies to combat the spread of the virus. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File)
SUPER BOWL-PREPARATIVOS
Posted at 11:44 AM, Feb 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-08 14:48:49-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Super Bowl's return to the Los Angeles area after a nearly 30-year absence is providing a much-needed boost to small businesses hard hit by the pandemic.

Sunday's game and the events surrounding it are projected to generate up to $477 million for the local economy. That includes up to $22 million in tax revenue and between 2,200 to 4,700 new jobs.

Many of the projected new jobs are expected to be in the event production and hospitality sectors - among the hardest hit by the pandemic. The region’s unemployment rate surged to 18.8% in May 2020 in the first months of the pandemic.

Hiring has picked up since, as pandemic lockdowns eased. As of December 2021, the county’s unemployment rate was 6.2%.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Harlem Globetrotters Ticket Sweepstakes

Enter to Win a Family Four Pack