Supply delays reported due to congestion at Los Angeles, Long Beach ports

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KERO) — From furniture to electronics, there are major delays being reported because shipments are stuck at ports in California.

Currently there are 65 ships waiting to unloaded in Los Angeles and Long Beach.

Multiple things including an increase in consumer spending and a lack of truck drivers has led to everything being delayed for months.

Companies are now losing millions of dollars as their products aren't able to be delivered.

"Because of the congestion there's not enough merchandise to meet the consumer demand and at the same time the cost has gone up. We have to absorb the cost because there's no way to estimate how much it cost, how much price has gone up and how much prices will continue to go up," said Charlie Woo, Megatoys CEO.

Experts warn the delays could stretch into the holidays and suggest getting your shopping done early.