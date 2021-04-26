Supreme Court rejects Texas suit over California travel ban

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has refused to consider Texas’ challenge to California’s ban on state-funded business trips to Texas and other states deemed to discriminate against LGBTQ people.

California adopted the ban following a 2017 Texas law that allows foster care and adoption agencies to deny services for religious beliefs.

Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas said Monday they would have allowed the lawsuit to go forward at the high court.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sought to file the suit at the Supreme Court, which hears disputes between states.

Paxton calls the California law an effort “to punish Texans for respecting the right of conscience for foster care and adoption providers.”