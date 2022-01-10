Watch
Surplus in hand, California governor to reveal spending plan

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks about his 2021-2022 state budget proposal during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif., on Jan. 8, 2021. On Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, Newsom will unveil his proposed 2022-2023 budget plan. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool, File)
Posted at 8:32 AM, Jan 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-10 11:32:53-05

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is preparing to present his budget proposal to the state Legislature.

The Democratic governor is set to reveal his spending plan on Monday. It's the first step in the complex process of spending the hundreds of billions of dollars in taxes Californians and businesses pay each year.

Newsom has not said much about what he will include in his plan. But it's certain he will have a lot of money to spend.

The nonpartisan Legislative Analyst's Office is predicting at least a $31 billion surplus. Republicans have asked Newsom to spend more money on water storage during the drought.

