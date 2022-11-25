Suspect arrested after fatal Southern California shooting

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — A man turned himself in to police early Friday following a Thanksgiving shooting in Southern California that left one person dead and four others wounded, authorities said.

Costa Mesa police said one of the victims was critically wounded, while the other three were in stable condition following the shooting at 6:45 p.m. Thursday. The deceased victim's name was not immediately made public.

The suspect, who fled in a black Chevrolet truck, turned himself in hours later, police said in a news release. It was not immediately clear what charges he might face.

Detectives believe the shooting was an isolated incident in the city about 40 miles south of Los Angeles.