Suspect arrested in killing of 12-year-old Bay Area girl

Posted at 3:16 PM, May 26, 2021
ANTIOCH, Calif. (AP) — A suspect has been arrested in the killing of a 12-year-old San Francisco Bay Area girl. The Antioch Police Department says deputy U.S. marshals on a fugitive task force arrested Michael Dwayne Fritz at a house in Oakland on Tuesday.

The department says there are no other suspects in the case, which will be presented to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office later this week for consideration of charges.

Antioch police found the victim, K’Lea Davis, wounded in an upstairs bedroom of a residence on May 12. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

