Suspect charged in Oakland attack of Asian community leader

Prosecutors in Northern California have filed criminal charges against a man suspected of attacking an Asian community leader.

KTVU-TV reports Parolee James Lee Ramsey has been charged with assault and a hate crime following the attack on Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce President Carl Chan last Thursday.

Chan said he was doing errands, when without warning, Ramsey yelled racial slurs and knocked him to the ground.

Chan said the day of the attack, he was supposed to visit another Asian assault victim from a separate case.

Records show Ramsey has prior convictions for criminal threats and brandishing a weapon.