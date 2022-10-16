Suspect for serial killings in Stockton is arrested

STOCKTON, CALIF. - — Authorities in Stockton California say they've made an arrest in the search for a suspected serial killer.

"The suspect's reign of terror has come to an end tips from the community leading police to Wesley Brownlee," said San Joaquin County incoming District Attorney, Ron Freitas.

Police said surveillance teams followed the 43-year-old while he was driving and took him into custody around 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

They added he was wearing dark clothing, had a mask around his neck and also found a firearm.

"We had information that got us to his place of residence, at that point we maintained eyes on that residence until he became mobile," said Stockton Police Department Chief, Stanley McFadden.

At least seven people had been shot since April of 202, six in Stockton, one in Oakland. Of those, six were killed, one woman survived and was able to give police a description.

Police had asked for the public's help in identifying the man seen on surveillance video near two of the crime scenes.

"When the people of stockton come together and we unite we can get things done. Stockton will be a place where people can live, raise a family and grow a business," said Mayor of Stockton, Kevin Lincoln.

All the victims were alone and killed while it was dark outside. Ballistics tests helped investigators link all of the shootings.

While five of the seven men killed were latino, authorities have not said whether they believe these were hate crimes. The suspect will be arraigned in court Tuesday afternoon and at the moment it is unclear if he has an attorney.