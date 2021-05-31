Suspect in fatal LA hit-and-run identified through DNA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police say the suspect in the fatal hit-and-run crash of a bicyclist earlier this year left a piece of bloody clothing at the scene and has been identified thanks to DNA technology.

Branden Finley was struck and killed in January. Investigators say the federal DNA database returned the name of a 36-year-old man already in custody in a separate robbery case.

Police say he crashed after hitting Finley, then ran from the crash scene. The victim’s mother says she is elated at the arrest.