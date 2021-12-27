Watch
Suspect killed, officer wounded in California shootout

Posted at 1:22 PM, Dec 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-27 16:22:59-05

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a homicide suspect was killed and a Southern California police officer wounded during a shootout after an hours-long pursuit.

They say 39-year-old Roberto Salgado was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at a hospital in Escondido early Monday morning.

The officer was shot in the left side of his chest and has been released from the hospital.

Salgado was a suspect in the slaying of 42-year-old Florencio Rodriguez in Vista — about 13 miles northwest of Escondido — on Sunday.

NBC San Diego reports that Rodriguez was married to the sister of Salgado’s ex-girlfriend. No motive has been released.

