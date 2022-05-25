Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Suspect shot after highway patrol officer fired upon in LA

California Highway Patrol (CHP) (FILE)
23ABC News
The logo on the side of a California Highway Patrol car in Bakersfield, Calif.
California Highway Patrol (CHP) (FILE)
Posted at 6:49 PM, May 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-24 21:49:41-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities are searching for a suspect after a California Highway Patrol officer was fired upon while driving in East Los Angeles.

Officials say a second suspect was shot and wounded when the officer and sheriff’s deputies returned fire shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Sheriff's officials say the two men began shooting at the highway patrol car as the officer drove through an intersection.

A weapon was recovered.

A search was underway for the other man, who ran from the scene.

No law enforcement officers were hurt.

Television news video from the scene shows a highway patrol car with its rear window shattered.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Celebrating Older Americans

Submit a Photo and They Could Be Featured On-Air!