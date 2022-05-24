Watch
Suspect sought after shooting involving Los Angeles deputies

Police Lights (FILE)
23ABC News
File image of flashing police lights.
Posted at 1:40 PM, May 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-24 16:40:35-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities are searching for a suspect after a shooting involving sheriff’s deputies in East Los Angeles.

The LA County Fire Department says paramedics dispatched on a shots-fired call shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday took one person to a hospital in unknown condition. It wasn’t immediately known if the person had been shot.

The LA County Sheriff’s Department later confirmed that a male suspect is hospitalized and a search is under way for a second man. Television news video from the scene shows a California Highway Patrol car with its rear window shattered.

The incident occurred about 8 miles east of downtown LA.

