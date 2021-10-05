Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Suspect wounded in shootout with officers on LA-area freeway

items.[0].image.alt
23ABC News
California Highway Patrol
Posted at 1:18 PM, Oct 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-05 16:18:23-04

LYNWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a homicide suspect in a stolen car was wounded during a shootout with California Highway Patrol officers that shut down a Los Angeles-area freeway.

The CHP says the exchange of gunfire occurred during a standoff after the officers stopped to help a disabled vehicle on Interstate 105 in Lynwood and realized the occupant was wanted for a homicide.

ABC 7 says paramedics were seen performing chest compressions on the wounded suspect, who was then placed in an ambulance. His condition wasn’t immediately known. Lanes were eventually reopened.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
How You Can Donate

Find Out How You Can Donate Books to Local Kids