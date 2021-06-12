Taco Bell is offering free tacos to vaccinated Californians on June 15

IRVINE, Calif. (KERO) — Taco Bell announced it will offer a free seasoned beef Nacho Cheese Doritos® Locos Tacos to customers who show their COVID-19 vaccination card at participating California Taco Bell locations on June 15 as part of the Vax for the Win incentive program.

“It’s been a tough year, and we are all ready to put COVID-19 behind us,” said Mark King, CEO of Taco Bell Corp. “We are thrilled to do our part and give back to our home state with something everyone knows and loves to celebrate those who have made the decision to get vaccinated.”

More than 70 percent of California adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine, but there are still plenty of young people who need to get vaccinated and others who need to get their second shot -- the brand is working with Governor Gavin Newsom as part of the Vax for the Win program to increase vaccinations in these key groups and help safely reopen the state.

For more updates on how Taco Bell is navigating through COVID-19, visit the brand on its social channels and website.

