Tax returns show Caitlyn Jenner's income has fallen sharply

Damian Dovarganes/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2020, file photo Caitlyn Jenner speaks at the 4th Women's March in Los Angeles. Jenner has been an Olympic hero, a reality TV personality and a transgender rights activist. Jenner has been consulting privately with Republican advisers as she considers joining the field of candidates seeking to replace Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in a likely recall election later this year. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
Posted at 11:57 AM, Jul 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-20 14:57:16-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Tax filings show Caitlyn Jenner’s earnings have fallen precipitously in the last several years, from a high of $2.5 million in 2016 when she had her own reality TV show to $550,000.

Jenner is among those running in California’s upcoming recall election of Gov. Gavin Newsom. To appear on the ballot, all candidates were required to release their recent tax returns.

Jenner's show she made $1.9 million in 2017, when her memoir “The Secrets of My Life” was released, and $2.5 million in 2016, which was the second season of her reality show “I Am Cait.” But in 2019, the most recent year for which Jenner filed returns, her income was down to $550,000.

