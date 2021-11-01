Watch
Teen arrested after fatal shooting at Gilroy councilmember's home

Posted at 6:58 AM, Nov 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-01 09:58:32-04

GILROY, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with a fatal shooting at a city councilmember’s Northern California home.

One person died and three other people were injured. Authorities say Sunday that Benjamin David Calderon was taken into custody Saturday afternoon by a SWAT team after the late-night shooting in the city of Gilroy.

Police were called after violence broke out at a large outdoor party at the home of Gilroy City Councilmember Rebeca Armendariz, about 80 miles south of San Francisco. At least one suspect fired a gun.

It was not immediately clear if Calderon had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

