Teen baker sweetens lives making desserts for those in need

AP
From left, Vedika Jawa, Anika Garikipati, Monica Quintana and Caitlin Starmer pose with freshly baked desserts inside the Abode Services homeless shelter in Fremont, Calif., on April 13, 2018. Jawa, a high school junior, distributes sweets to 15 shelters through a nonprofit she started when she was 13. (Abode Services via AP)
Posted at 11:11 AM, May 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-20 14:11:43-04

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KERO) — Vedika Jawa was 13 when she contacted a San Francisco Bay Area homeless shelter and offered to bake for its residents. They told her to come back when she was older.

She wouldn’t take no for an answer, and she went all the way to the shelter’s CEO. That was the start of Bake4Sake, her student-run nonprofit that distributes baked desserts to those in need.

During the coronavirus pandemic, her project grew more than ever. The now 16-year-old high school junior has enlisted more than 100 volunteers who work with 15 homeless shelters in 10 locations across the United States.

