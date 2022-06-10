Teen killed on Oakland street with high-powered rifle

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot with a high-powered rifle on an Oakland street in broad daylight, police said.

The boy and another person were walking when someone shot them Thursday, Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said in a video posted on Facebook.

“When you have a 16-year-old child that is gunned down in broad daylight it is alarming, it is concerning and it is hurtful," Armstrong said.

A motive for the attack was not known, Armstrong said.

He asked anyone who may have witnessed the attack or with any information that can further the investigation to contact police.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. at 64th Avenue and Camden Street when the boy and an 18-year-old cousin, who was wounded, were on a sidewalk, KTVU-TV reported.

A witness, who wished to remain anonymous, told the television station the boy and his cousin were shot by someone inside a car that pulled up next to them. The boy died at the scene. His cousin is at a hospital in critical but stable condition, the television station reported.