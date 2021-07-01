Watch
Teenager bitten in hand by shark near Catalina Island

MTN News
In a report released by the Florida Museum of Natural History, 10 people were killed by sharks worldwide in 2020, which is the highest number since 2013.
Posted at 12:05 PM, Jul 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-01 15:05:53-04

AVALON, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a 15-year-old boy has been bitten on the hand by a shark while kayaking off Santa Catalina Island.

Los Angeles County lifeguards say the boy, who was taking part in a Boy Scouts camp, was with his father Wednesday morning when their kayak was bumped by what was believed to be a shark of unknown type or size.

Authorities say the boy put his hand in the water and was bitten. He was airlifted in stable condition to a hospital for surgery.

His wound isn't believed to be life-threatening.

