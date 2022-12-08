Teenager rescued at Pirate's Cove was originally reported missing from Bakersfield

AVILA BEACH, Calif. (KSBY) — The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office says a 17-year-old boy who was rescued near Pirate's Cove on Wednesday had originally been reported as an at-risk missing teen from Bakersfield.

The teenager, whose name has not been released, was reported missing by his family around 6:00 pm on Tuesday. SLO deputies were able to locate the teen's vehicle in the parking lot at Pirate's Cove on Tuesday, but even after searching the area on foot and with a drone, were unable to find him.

Search and rescue personnel were getting ready to start a new round of searching around 7:30 Wednesday morning when word came down that the boy had been located in a remote area of Pirate's Cove.

Port San Luis Harbor Patrol and CalFire sent a rescue swimmer out to the boy to escort him onto a Harbor Patrol boat, after which he was transported to Harford Pier and reunited with his family after being checked by medical personnel.

This story was reported by Ashlee Owings at 23ABC's sister station KSBY6. Read their report here.