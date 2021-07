(KERO) — While investigating a deadly crash California Highway Patrol officers were nearly run over by a Tesla on auto-pilot. The incident happened in San Diego Saturday morning.

While investigating officials say a Tesla blew past highway patrol cars, almost hit a fire truck and missed an officer by a few feet before striking a parked SUV.

The tesla had been on auto-pilot. According to officers, the driver had fallen asleep at the wheel.

CHP officers say she failed a field DUI test.