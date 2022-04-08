Watch
Test taker gets prison; coach convicted in admissions scam

Mark Riddell arrives at federal court in Boston on April 12, 2019.
BOSTON (AP) — A former Florida prep school administrator has been sentenced to prison and a University of Southern California water polo coach has been convicted in the long-running college admissions bribery scandal.

Mark Riddell was sentenced to four months in federal prison while former USC coach Jovan Vavic was convicted of fraud and bribery counts Friday in Boston federal court.

Riddell apologized for his actions during his sentencing, but Vavic declined to comment after his verdict.

Prosecutors said the jury's decision is the final conviction in the case that implicated nearly 60 wealthy parents, prominent coaches and school officials at elite schools.

