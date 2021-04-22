Texas man dies in fall on snowy California mountain

LONE PINE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a Texas man has died after falling to his death while hiking California’s Mount Whitney.

The Inyo County Sheriff's Office says the body of 36-year-old Saulo Escalante of Conroe was found Tuesday in a steep, snowy chute. Escalante had gone on a day hike on the Sierra Nevada mountain last Thursday and was reported missing on Sunday.

Whitney is the tallest peak in the U.S. outside of Alaska and has claimed several lives over the years.

In November, a Riverside woman died after she slipped off a trail and spent two days in the cold.