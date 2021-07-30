Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Texas man pleads guilty to 1995 killing of California jogger

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Getty Images
Joe Raedle
Gavel (FILE)
Posted at 12:28 PM, Jul 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-30 15:28:26-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A Texas man who has spent much of his life in prison has pleaded guilty to the 1995 killing of a woman who was attacked as she jogged near the Sacramento River in California.

Shasta County prosecutors say 42-year-old James Earl Watkins pleaded guilty Monday to first-degree murder with allegations of robbery, kidnapping and lying in wait.

Redding police say DNA evidence from scraping under the victim's fingernails linked Watkins to the killing of Christine Munro, a 37-year-old mother of four.

Authorities say Watkins once lived in Redding but as of last year was serving a 14-year prison sentence in Texas for robbery.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Win Tickets to See Justin Moore

Justin Moore Ticket Sweepstakes