(KERO) — The Super Nintendo world just opened its doors Friday, at Universal Studios in Los Angeles.

The new attraction gives park visitors a chance to visit the World of Super Mario!

There, you can battle team Bowser on the new "Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge" ride, dine at Toadstool Cafe, and level up with Nintendo themed merch from the 1 up Factory Store.

You can even take pictures with heroes like Luigi, Princess Peach and of course Mario himself.