Third suspect arrested in killing of California officer

DOWNEY, Calif. (AP) — A third person was arrested in the off-duty killing of a rookie Southern California police officer during an attempted robbery, authorities said Friday.

Gerardo Magallanes, 18, of the San Pedro area of Los Angeles, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of murder, Downey police said.

He was jailed on $2 million bail Friday, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department website.

Details weren't immediately provided.

Monterey Park police Officer Gardiel Solorio, 26, was shot and killed Monday afternoon in a parking lot outside a fitness center in the Downey, a Los Angeles suburb a few miles south of Monterey Park.

The gunman got out of a nearby car with a gun drawn and tried to rob Solorio, who tried to get away by putting his car in reverse but was shot five times at close range, prosecutors said.

Carlos Daniel Delcid, 20, was arrested hours after the killing. He has been charged with one count each of murder, attempted robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon with the special circumstance allegation that the murder was committed during a robbery.

He appeared in court this week but didn't enter a plea and his arraignment was postponed until next month. If convicted, he could face life in prison without the possibility of parole.

A 17-year-old who was believed to be the getaway driver also was arrested and was charged with murder in Juvenile Court.

Solorio joined the suburban Monterey Park Police Department as a recruit in January, graduated from the county sheriff’s academy on July 22 and started field training on July 25.