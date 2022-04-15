Watch
Thousands of California grocery workers ratify new contract

Richard Vogel/AP
FILE - Shoppers wait in lines to check out at a Ralphs supermarket on March 13, 2020, in the Panorama City section of Los Angeles. Thousands of grocery store workers in the central and southern areas of California have approved a new contract with major supermarket chains, avoiding a potential strike.
Posted at 6:17 AM, Apr 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-15 09:17:29-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Thousands of California grocery store workers have approved a new contract with major supermarket chains, avoiding a potential strike.

The union on Thursday said members in the central and southern areas of California ratified a tentative deal that was reached last week.

It grants some 47,000 employees at 540 stores higher wages, stronger health benefits and other benefits. Workers had voted to authorize a strike if a new contract wasn't reached.

A strike and lockout in 2003 and 2004 put nearly 70,000 Southern California grocery workers on picket lines for more than four months.

