Thousands take part in Fresno Rainbow Pride parade

FRESNO, Calif. (KERO) — The Fresno Rainbow Pride Parade brought people out over the weekend for fun, festivity, and unity.

Thousands gathered in the streets of Fresno’s Tower District to officially kick off Pride Month. The annual Fresno Rainbow Pride Parade had over 11,000 attendants last year and they were anticipating even more people this year.

One participant, Ramona Navarro, says she came to show support for the LGBTQ+ community. She participates because this event is personal to her.

“When I told my mother I was gay her reply was to go to confessions. But I repeated what she had always told me, "When God puts you on this earth he knows who and what you’re gonna be."

Ramona says she is full of pride and always has been. She looks forward to celebrating pride for years to come.