UPLAND, Calif. (KERO) — Three people in California were killed after a small plane crashed into a hangar.

Authorities in Upland say the crash happened Sunday morning at the Cable Airport. San Bernardino County firefighters responded to the scene and extinguished a fire that had engulfed the aircraft.

All three people inside the aircraft died at the scene.

It's unclear where the plane was coming from or who was on board.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.