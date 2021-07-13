To-go cocktails sales bill clears key committee

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — To-go cocktails are one step closer to becoming a permanent fixture in California. The sales bill was approved by a key committee on Monday.
Legislation was brought forward to help restaurants struggling to recover from the pandemic. Senate Bill 389 would allow restaurants to sell to-go alcoholic beverages with food orders.
It was previously approved by the Senate and will now head to the Assembly floor.
Bill Text - SB-389 Alcoholic Beverages_ Retail Off-sale License_ Retail Off-sale Delivery_ Retail on-sale L...