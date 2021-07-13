Watch
To-go cocktails sales bill clears key committee

SB 389 allows restaurants to sell to-go alcohol
Stephanie S. Cordle/St. Louis Post-Dispatch/McClatchy-Tribune
Posted at 12:39 PM, Jul 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-13 15:39:18-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — To-go cocktails are one step closer to becoming a permanent fixture in California. The sales bill was approved by a key committee on Monday.

Legislation was brought forward to help restaurants struggling to recover from the pandemic. Senate Bill 389 would allow restaurants to sell to-go alcoholic beverages with food orders.

It was previously approved by the Senate and will now head to the Assembly floor.

