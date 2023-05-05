Tornado causes damage in Compton/Carson areas

(KERO) — Thursday was a day of wild weather in some parts of California. The National Weather Service confirms two tornadoes occurred in the Carson-Compton area.

Viviana Hernandez was at her family's nursery when dark, ominous clouds shrowded over Compton. She said strong winds lifted hundreds of feet of tarp into the air, some getting caught in electrical lines above starting a fire.

According to the NWS, this was one of at least two weather events that happened just before 9 a.m. Thursday.

Three-and-a-half miles west in Carson an EF 0 tornado touched down uprooting a tree and stripping away roof panels.

"Our palm trees that are fairly large were blowing sideways. We thought wow, are we having a little tornado? And then all of a sudden, you see that tree topple over," said witness Alan McAlister.

Residents and businesses lost power for a few minutes. At least one car was damaged but officials say the person was able to drive it away.